Katie Cassidy Shares Confusing Tweet Amid Father David Cassidy’s Health Crisis

Katie Cassidy, the actress daughter of David Cassidy, has yet to officially comment on her father’s health crisis, but she did share a tweet that is a bit confusing.

Just minutes before David’s condition became public knowledge, the Arrow actress was tweeting about a fan convention she was appearing at and then shared a message about “keeping up with social media.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

I cant, Im busing keeping up with soical media…. #FML — Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) November 18, 2017

Katie, whose mother is Sherry Williams, reportedly left the convention after learning of her father’s dire condition, but he was reportedly hospitalized back on Wednesday. It’s unclear whether she knew of the Partridge Family alum’s health issue but wasn’t aware of the severity, or if she had no knowledge of his ailment.

Regardless, fans began to pour in with messages of support for the actress and her family.

“I’m sorry to hear about your dad being sick,” fan Roger Sallee wrote. “I wanted to send you best wishes during this difficult time. Take care.”

Another fan added, “Hoping the best for your dad. The world can’t afford to lose anymore legends right now.”

See some of the reactions below.

Sending you a hug today Katie. 💗 — Lauren Marie (@LMShortstuff) November 18, 2017

Sending you lots of 💚💚💚💚💚♥♥♥♥🎄♥and heartfelt prayers — ⛄🎀🎄greencanarysire (@thegingerjudas) November 18, 2017

I’m sorry to hear about your dad being sick. I wanted to send you best wishes during this difficult time. Take care. — Roger M. Sallee (@horrorlord) November 18, 2017

hoping the best for your dad, the world can’t afford to lose anymore legends right now. — mr phascolarctos (@MrPhascularctos) November 19, 2017