‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Speaks out About David Cassidy’s Death

Numerous family members and friends have paid tribute to late Partridge Family actor David Cassidy, and now one of his peers is sharing her thoughts on him.

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady in The Brady Bunch, commented on her fellow former child star during her appearance at the Los Angeles Mission Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday.

McCormick is just six years younger than Cassidy and was also a popular teen star. The Brady Bunch and The Partridge Family both aired on ABC during the early ’70s.

Despite her own teen star status, McCormick said she always wanted to be a member of the Partridge Family cast and she always loved Cassidy.

“I wanted to be a member of that family on that bus with all that ’70s love,” McCormick said. “I loved him so much. Such a good human, so much love.”

Cassidy died on Tuesday after being hospitalized for kidney and liver failure. His last words were “so much wasted time,” according to his daughter Katie Cassidy.

A public memorial service is in the works for fans and friends to pay tribute to the late actor.