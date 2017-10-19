Model Accuses David Blaine of Sexual Assault

Magician David Blaine is being investigated by British authorities after a model accused him of raping her at a private home in London in 2004.

Scotland Yard officials told The Daily Beast that they have asked Blaine to come to Britain to be interviewed.

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape,” Scotland Yard said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

Police say they emailed the alleged victim, former model Natasha Prince, telling her that they requested Blaine, 44, return to the U.K. for an “interview under caution.” Prince first reported the rape to police in October 2016.

Blaine’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied all allegations to The Daily Beast in a statement.

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” the statement said. (“This would include Natasha Prince,” Singer said in an additional statement.) “If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

The news of Prince’s sexual assault claim comes hot on the heels after more than 30 sexual assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein. The news of Weinstein’s abuse has procured a movement among women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted to share their experiences.