Dave Chappelle Shares Regret Over Final Text He Received From Bob Saget

Unfortunately, Dave Chappelle is starting the New Year with one large regret. According to TMZ, the comedian performed at The Peppermint Club on Thursday night where he admitted that he forgot to respond to the last message he received from his late friend Bob Saget. Chappelle says he was busy at the time.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. Officials are still investigating the cause of death. He was 65 years old.

The two stars had a close friendship outside of Hollywood matters. Chappelle made more than a few appearances at some of the Full House star’s fundraisers for Scleroderma research. Saget decided to assist in the search for a cure after losing his sister to the disease in1994. She was 47 years old.

Chappelle closed the show revealing he would lay off the transphobic jokes this year. “2022, the new me is not going to do any of those transphobic bigoted jokes,” he said. Though, there was a catch. “I’m gonna tell you something else, I am not in battle with the transgender community that’s ridiculous. I do not blame the Ls, the Gs, The Bs or the Ts … blame the Jews! Somebody else’s fault. Marching for the Netflix,” he joked.

Tributes from many of Saget’s friends and family members including Norman Lear and co-star Candace Cameron Bure poured out for the comedian after his sudden passing. “You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old,” Bure said in an emotional post. “You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life.”

“I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith. You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody,” she continued. “You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you.”