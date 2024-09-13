Dave Bautista Reveals 75-Lb. Weight Loss Transformation

Bautista said once he 'trimmed down,' he looked better 'next to other actors.'

Former professional wrestler turned Hollywood star Dave Bautista has undergone a surprising physical transformation, shedding an impressive 75 pounds. The actor, best known for his role as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently opened up about his weight loss journey and the reasons behind it.

In an interview with content creator Chris Van Vliet, Bautista disclosed that his dramatic slim-down was primarily motivated by his acting career aspirations. The 54-year-old explained that his imposing physique often made him appear outsized alongside his co-stars on screen.

"I started trimming down because I got really big for a role. Uncomfortably big," Bautista said. "For 'Knock at the Cabin' I got really big. I was around 315 pounds…I put the weight on really fast and I put on an uncomfortable amount of weight and it took forever to shed it out."

The role in question was for M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller Knock at the Cabin. Bautista revealed that he had reached a weight, which he now admits might have been excessive. "Looking back at it, I probably over did it," he reflected. "I was probably a little too big, but at the time, I was just thinking, I gotta get big."

The rapid weight gain, achieved through a diet heavy in french fries and pancakes, proved challenging to reverse. Bautista described the process of shedding the excess pounds as arduous and time-consuming. However, as he began to slim down, he noticed significant improvements both in his physical comfort and on-screen presence.

"The more I trimmed down the better I looked on camera and the better I looked next to other actors," he explained. "I'm still a large human being. At 6'4 and 240 pounds next to your typical actor, I look like a gorilla and it's distracting. I'll probably lose a few more pounds. I'm just killing myself to be this trim. I'm training hard."

Interestingly, Bautista's transformation has not gone unnoticed by his fans. Some have even expressed concern about his health, mistaking his leaner physique for potential illness. The actor addressed these worries, stating, "People say, 'God, you're skinny.' I've even seen online, some people worried about my health. And when I say it out loud, 'I'm 6'4" 240 pounds,' which sounds like I'm a big person. People have seen me so much bigger over the years that they think I'm like anorexic."

Bautista's weight loss journey aligns with his evolving career aspirations. In a 2023 interview with GQ, he expressed his desire to be recognized for his acting prowess rather than just his physical presence. "I just want to be a good f—ing actor. A respected actor," he declared.

This shift in focus has led Bautista to seek out more challenging roles, moving beyond his action-hero typecasting. He has particularly valued his collaborations with acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, citing their work together on Blade Runner 2049 and the Dune films as pivotal experiences in his acting career.

Bautista shared with Gizmodo how Villeneuve's support and guidance helped him grow as an actor. "I've never had a director until Denis, since Denis, say to me that you're a very strong actor," Bautista recounted. He added, "He said, 'I feel like you're holding back. You're a very strong actor, my friend. Just follow your instincts.' And so I started belting it out, and I started finding this character. He not only loved it so much, but he was so supportive of my performance that he wanted to capture other people's reactions to my performance."

As Bautista continues to refine his physique, he remains committed to his craft. He mentioned to Vliet that he's still working on losing "a few more pounds" through rigorous training and calorie restriction.