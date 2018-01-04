Darlanne Fluegel, ‘To Live and Die in L.A.’ and ‘Running Scared’ Actress, Dies at 64

Actress Darlanne Fluegel has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, her daughter Jenna Carey said. She was 64.

Carey told The Hollywood Reporter that Fluegel, who starred in 1980s films like Once Upon a Time in America, Tough Guys, To Live and Die in L.A. and Running Scared, died on Dec. 15 at her home in Orlando.

Fans will remember Fluegel from Once Upon a Time in America as Robert De Niro’s girlfriend, as Kirk Douglas’ girlfriend in Tough Guys and from the crime noir To Live and Die in L.A., where she played a police informant and junkie who’s close to William Petersen.

Fluegel also appeared as Billy Crystal’s ex-wife in the comedy Running Scared.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as one of six children, Fluegel was raised in Binghamton, New York. At 18, she moved to New York City and was hired as a model by Eileen Ford, a legendary model agency executive. In her debut role in 1978, she played a model in the Irvin Kershner thriller Eyes of Laura Mars, which starred Faye Dunaway.

“Let’s just say that it wasn’t much of a stretch to portray a New York model being chased by a weirdo,” she told PEOPLE in 1986.

She appeared in smaller roles in Battle Beyond the Stars (1980), with Sylvester Stallone in Lock Up (1989), Pet Sematary II (1992); and Breaking Point (1994).

Fans will also remember Fluegel from the small screen, appearing on the pilot episode for MacGyver in 1985 and was also in the music video for Dwight Yoakam’s “Little Sister”.

Fluegel was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimers when she was just 56. In addition to her daughter, she is also survived by her son, Coulter. A celebration of her life is reportedly being planned for this spring.

