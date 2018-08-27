Mariska Hargitay Reunites With ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Star Danny Pino in ‘Joyful’ New Photo

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Danny Pino reunited for a new photo that drove fans wild and stirred speculation of a possible reunion on the beloved crime drama.

Hargitay, known famously for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on the hit NBC series, took to Instagram on Friday to share a “joyful” snapshot of herself with Pino, who played her partner, Detective Nick Amaro on SVU for four seasons.

With the photo captioned alongside a string of hashtagged phrases, like, “Look what the cat dragged in,” “together again,” “always joyful,” “friends for life” and “his face just makes me happy,” the snapshot shared to her account raked in more than 150,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans — many wondering if Detective Amaro would return.

“This picture makes me so happy! I miss Danny on SVU!” one fan wrote.

“Bring back Nick Amaro!” another fan chimed in.

“[Oh my God]. Can he come back to SVU, please?!” another said, while another added, “Please tell me he is coming back!!!”

After the Season 16 finale ended with a bang and a courtroom gun fight, Amaro told his partner Benson that he was leaving the force to move out the West to be closer to his daughter and son. Having just survived a near fatal gunshot wound, Amaro was unrelenting in his transfer out of the New York City department’s unit that offered little in terms of a promotion due to his injury.

But while it’s unclear if Pino will be guest starring in the milestone 20th season of Law & Order with his old squad this year like actor Carl Weathers, whom Hargitay revealed would be joining the cast for an upcoming episode, the 44-year-old actor has his plate full with a few projects fans can eagerly anticipate.

With the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, Mayans M.C. set to premiere this September on FX, fans can tune into Pino playing one of the show’s leads, alluring villain, Miguel Galinda — son of Galindo Cartel founder, Jose Galindo.

Using his charm, and Ivy League education to get what he wants, Galinda works on both sides of the California/Mexico border.

The role will mark a reunion between Pino and Sons of Anarchy creator, Kurt Sutter. The two were last known to work together on the procedural police drama, The Shield.

But if that wasn’t exciting enough for fans, Netflix subscribers can watch Pino in the third season of its original sitcom, One Day at a Time premiering in 2019 on the streaming platform.

This past summer, series creator Gloria Calderón Kellett confirmed the news via Instagram, sharing a photo of Pino with the cast.

“Exciting casting news!!! The magnificent [Danny Pino] will be playing Penelope’s brother, Tito (Alberto Jr)!! Coming to [Netflix] 2019,” Kellett wrote.

TV Insider reports that Pino will play Tito, the brother of Penelope (Justina Machado) and Lydia’s (Rita Moreno) son. He is also uncle to Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz).

Netflix’s reboot of One Day At A Time was picked up for a third season in March and gained some extra attention after ABC cancelled Roseanne in May.

As for a more immediate “joy” for those that miss his face like Hargitay: Law & Order: SVU moves to Thursday nights, with the two-hour premiere airing Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET, then moving to the 10 p.m. ET slot the following week, Oct. 4; and Mayans M.C. premieres Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. on FX.

