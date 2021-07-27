Danny Aiello's Son Rick Aiello Dead at 65

✖

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Rick Aiello, the son of actor Danny Aiello, died. Rick died of pancreatic cancer, as his family confirmed to the publication. He was 65 years old.

Rick reportedly died on Monday at a hospital in Warwick, New York. His mother, Sandy, told TMZ that he was battling pancreatic cancer for about a year and a half before his passing. He was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death. Rick is survived by his wife, Arlene Anne Urichich, and their two children. TMZ also noted that Rick's brother, Danny Aiello III, died of pancreatic cancer in 2010.

Just like his famous father, Rick enjoyed a career in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in more than 60 programs since he began his acting career in the 1980s. His most well-known role was in Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing which came out in 1989. The film also starred his father, who garnered an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Sal. Do the Right Thing was a family affair for the Aiellos, as Danny Aiello III doubled for his father in the film. In addition to appearing in Do the Right Thing, Rick appeared in films and shows such as Jungle Fever, Law & Order, and Sex and the City.

Rick's father, Danny Aiello, died in December 2019 at the age of 86. A rep for the Aiello family issued a statement to TMZ about his passing, which read, "It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness. The family asks for privacy at this time. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date." In light of the Oscar-nominated actor's death, many Hollywood stars spoke out about the sad news.

Cher, who appeared alongside Danny in Moonstruck, wrote on Twitter, "Goodbye Dear Danny Aiello. Danny was a great actor, but a genius comedic actor. We laughed so much. Making Moonstruck ... It was one of the happiest times in my life & He was a part of that happy time. Goodbye Johnny Cammareri. Loretta." Robert De Niro, who was one of Danny's dear friends, said, "I am very saddened to hear of Danny's passing. I have known him for almost 50 years. I am sad. See you in Heaven, Danny."