‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Releases New Rap Song

Warning: The video below contains graphic lyrics.

In her short time in the public eye, Danielle Bregoli has alienated the studio audience of Dr. Phil, released a blanket with her face on it and got kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight, and now, the 14-year-old appears to be trying her hand at a rap career.

TMZ has obtained a clip of the teen’s upcoming single, reportedly titled, “These Heaux” (pronounced “hoes”), and it’s likely just what you’d expect, featuring lyrics referencing diamonds, money and a Maybach.

The teen raps at a blistering pace as she rails against her haters, making it clear that she has no patience for anyone she doesn’t like.

“These hoes be lackin’, see me in back and … they talk all this sh*t but don’t say it in person,” Bregoli raps. “Water, water drippin’, come take a peek … you in a trailer ho, b*tch you can’t compete.”

Hear to the clip for yourself above.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @bhadbhabie