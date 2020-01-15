Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli Announces Mental Health ‘Break’ From Instagram

You won’t be catching her on the ‘Gram, because Danielle Bregolia, better known as the Dr. Phil “Cash me outside” girl, has announced that she is taking a break from social media. The young rapper, who goes by the name Bhad Bhabie, announced in a since-deleted Instagram post Tuesday that she would be taking a step back from the social media platform for her “mental health.”

“Due to my mental health I will b taking a small break from this app,” the post began, according to PEOPLE, going on to reveal that she had made the decision due to online bullying.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I hate to say it but y’all won! Congrats mission complete! y’all made the lil 16 year old completely loose it!” she wrote. “Social media has not only made me who I am but also is every reason I can’t sleep at night.”

“Imagine being called a racist white c— every second of they (sic) day,” she explained. “I show off a tattoo they say I’m tryna b black… I defend myself then boom I’m labeled a racist.”

“Everything I do will b considered wrong… image (sic) being me for a second — you just get a cute new wig and wanna show it off then the minute you post your mood is instantly killed bc your comment section if (sic) flooded with ‘this s— wants to be black so bad’ while wearing a straight blonde wig… this s— is really draining,” Bregoli continued.

The teen concluded by telling her fans to “have a nice day” and revealing that when she returns to Instagram at an unspecified time, she will be “turning all my comments off.”

Before signing off for a final time, Bhad Bhabie took to her Instagram Story to again comment on her decision.

“Blows me how I watch people who can’t even tell me my favorite color try to tell me about myself and who I’m f and why I act how I do!” she wrote. “When will y’all learn you don’t f— know me so stop speaking on me like you do.”

Bregoli’s decision to take a step back from social media comes just a month after she was accused of cultural appropriation after she debuted box-braids. Responding to the backlash, Bregoli said in a video that “I want to deeply apologize to everyone who’s life’s have seriously effected (sic) by the way I wear my hair and from the bottom of my heart I wanted to tell you suck my d— and yes apparently I guess I have really effected life’s I can’t figure out another reason why anyone would take time out of their day to write paragraphs and bully someone about hair).”

Her Tuesday announcement also comes just shortly after she slammed rumors that she had underwent plastic surgery, writing in one comment that “it really hurts me that everything I do bothers ppl.”