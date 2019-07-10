Daniel Radcliffe Now Has a Giant Beard, and ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Have Thoughts

Daniel Radcliffe was almost unrecognizable on the set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, where he sported a long, bushy beard along. The 29-year-old Harry Potter star was photographed near his trailer having just been transformed by the hair and makeup department on the New York City set.

Along with the beard, he wore a turquoise shirt and matching pants, a beige zip-up vest, a plaid tie and a brown newsboy cap. In another photo, he was seen wearing navy blue pants and suspenders over a plain white T-shirt.

It was confirmed last month that Radcliffe would join Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess and Carol Kane on the Kimmy Schmidt choose-your-own adventure finale special from Netflix. The Black Mirror: Bandersnatch-style special is set to debut on the streaming service next year.

There’s no word on who Radcliffe is playing or how significant his role will be, although plenty has been teased, including Jon Hamm‘s return was Reverent Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, who was responsible for kidnapping and imprisoning Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) and three other women for years in an underground bunker.

Hamm’s character also sported a large beard on the series, so it’s possible Radcliffe’s character may have some sort of connection to him or his kidnapping scheme.

“Will you foil the Reverend’s evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time?” the streaming giant teased. “Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots?”

The choose-your-own adventure special comes more than a year after the comedy series was canceled following its fourth season. In August, series creator Tina Fey hinted that a potential movie could be in the cards, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Well, if we’re lucky enough to get to do the movie, I think it would be a standalone idea.”

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt choose-your-own adventure, complete with a bearded Daniel Radcliffe, is set to hit Netflix sometime in 2020.