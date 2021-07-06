Daniel Mickelson, 'Mani' Actor and Model, Dead at 23

✖

Model Daniel Mickelson, who was an actor in the past web series Mani, has died at the age of 23. In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Mickelson's sister Meredith, a model as well, shared the news revealing that her brother died on July 4th, but not disclosing a cause of death. "My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say," she wrote in the post, shared on Monday.

"Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart," she went on to write. "There wasn’t a person I loved more on this earth. There's no words that can do him justice that I could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."

Many of Mickelson's famous friends have since commented on Meredith's post, expressing their sorrow and support for her during this trying time. Paris Hilton wrote, "So sad to hear this. RIP." Patrick Schwarzenegger offered his sympathy as well, telling Meredith that he was "praying for you."

Fellow model Kaia Gerber commented, "I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other. I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time.”

Mickelson's girlfriend, Maddie Haley, also memorialized the late star. "I don’t want this to be real. Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now," she wrote in an Instagram post. "Last night I lost my [best friend] in the whole world. I feel like my [heart's] been ripped out of my chest."

Haley continued, "Daniel you were the kindest person I have ever met. You lit up every room with your contagious smile and never failed to make anyone happy. There wasn’t one day that went by where you didn’t go out of your way to make me feel special and loved. I wish I could call you right now and hear you tell me everything is going to be okay."

She went on to write, "I wish my plans to spend the rest of my life with you weren’t stripped away from me like this. I wish I could tell you how much I love you and I wish I got the chance to say goodbye. I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this but I’m going to be strong for you because I know it’s what you would have wanted."

Haley concluded her post, "Everything I do now is for you. Now I have a guardian angel by my side for the rest of my life. I am going to make you so proud. I love you forever babe."