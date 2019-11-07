‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Allison Holker Welcomes Second Child With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Congratulations are in order for two So You Think You Can Dance alums. According to E! News, former Dancing with the Stars pro Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Zaia Boss. The couple are already parents to son Maddox Laurel and a daughter, Weslie Renae, from Holker’s previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Holker (@allisonholker) on Nov 6, 2019 at 2:21pm PST

The mom-of-three announced the news on Instagram, showing off a photo of her little one holding her parents’ hands. She captioned the snap with details about the new addition to their family, writing, “ZAIA BOSS 9 lbs 3 oz ➖ 21 inches long Healthy beautiful angel.” Boss posted the same photo on his own Instagram account, captioning it with a simple, “Zaia.” Of course, both of the dancers’ pages were flooded with love over the happy news. Ellen DeGeneres even responded to Boss’ post with a slew of heart emojis (Boss has been a DJ on the comedian’s daytime show since 2014).

Holker and Boss previously announced that they were expecting another baby back in May, and they announced the news in grand fashion. On a special Mother’s Day episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the couple revealed that they would be expanding their family.

Holker revealed, “Being that it is Mother’s Day, we thought this was the perfect opportunity to announce that we’re having a baby!”

On the program, Boss relayed that their son didn’t fully grasp that he was about to be a big brother but that their daughter was so excited about the new addition. The DWTS pro, who previously competed on Season 23 of the show, added, “She loves being a big sister, so we’re really excited for them.”

In August, the couple gave fans another update about their bundle of joy. On Instagram, they revealed that they were going to welcome another girl into their fam. Holker captioned a photo from their gender reveal party with, “ITS A GIRL, Can’t even express all the incredible emotions we are feeling right now!” She continued, “I am so excited to be bringing in another beautiful baby girl into the world. And we are so grateful for all the LOVE that we were showered with yesterday from our friends and family joining us in the gender reveal! This baby girl is already surrounded by love and support! Here we go @sir_twitch_alot.”

Just like Holker said on Instagram, and judging by the sweet comments they’ve received about the news, baby Zaia Boss is clearly already surrounded by a great deal of love.