‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’ Host Frankie Muniz Supports Kanye West Speaking out About 13th Amendment

Frankie Muniz does not think Kanye West‘s ideas about the 13th Amendment should be dismissed, as he explained to TMZ on Monday.

Muniz was out in Beverly Hills when reporters approached him to talk about West’s recent diatribe about the U.S. Constitution. On Sunday, West tweeted that the 13th Amendment — which abolished slavery — should be repealed. Only later, and at the prompting of fans, did he clarify that he was talking about the amendment’s provision about slavery as a punishment, which forces prisoners to work in slave-like conditions. Muniz, who is about to debut as the host of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, said that West should be able to make his point.

“I don’t know, I mean, we’re talking about it here in Beverly Hills, right?” he said. “Maybe he’s trying to make a point, something he feels strongly about or not.”

For Muniz, the point of West’s outbursts was often lost in the sensationalizing of his words. He pointed out that, unlike other stars, the rapper seems to him to be making a point with conviction, which gets ignored in all the hype.

“One thing I can say about him — what I think is a positive from it — is that he’s speaking up [for] what he believes,” he said. “Whether you agree with it or not, you know? There’s a lot of people who are afraid to say anything, or say stuff and they don’t even know what they’re saying. He’s very adamant about what he believes in, and I don’t know, I give him props for that.”

Muniz did not address any of the specifics of West’s recent posts, which have been picked apart by several commentators and news outlets in the last few days. He did, however, open up about DWTS: Juniors, as well as one other passion project he is serious about.

“I’m here, I’m hosting Dancing With The Stars: Juniors. It’s great,” he said. “It actually premieres next Sunday. One thing I can say that nobody knows about me — I’m giving you an exclusive — my girlfriend and I own a store in Scottsdale where we live.”

Muniz went on to plug his shop, which is located in Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona.

“It’s called Outrageous Olive Oils and Vinegars. We sell olive oils and vinegars — the highest quality in the whole world — and I love it!” Muniz said emphatically. “I’m at the store every day, filling bottles and shipping stuff out. It’s like the most basic job I’ve ever had but I love it.”



Dancing With The Stars: Juniors premieres on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.