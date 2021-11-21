‘Dancing With the Stars’ Frontrunner JoJo Siwa Seeks ‘Cuddle Buddy’ After Breakup

About a month ago, JoJo Siwa broke up with her girlfriend Kylie Prew. Since then, the Dancing With the Stars frontrunner has spoken out about her love life. In a new interview with PEOPLE, Siwa even said that she’s on the lookout for a new “cuddle buddy.”

While chatting with the publication, Siwa said that she isn’t dating at the moment. Instead, she is focusing on her career, including the upcoming finale of DWTS. However, that doesn’t mean that she’s holding off on dating after her breakup. When it comes to dating, Siwa is going to go with the flow.

“I haven’t started dating at all, anybody, but whatever happens happens,” Siwa said. She then reflected on her relationship with Prew, explaining that they fell for one another when she least expected it “I fell in love with somebody who I didn’t ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship, she was my best friend. And then we went to Disney together and all of a sudden … it kind of all happened. And so I think I learned to just trust life and whatever’s supposed to happen is going to happen.”

Siwa might be taking a carefree approach to dating, but, make no mistake, the Dance Moms alum would still like to have a “cuddle buddy.” She added, “But trust me, I want to have a cuddle date. So if anybody out there needs a cuddle date, cuddle buddy, I’ll take it.” It was reported in late October that Siwa and her girlfriend had broken up after less than a year of dating. According to Us Weekly, fans initially began to suspect that the two were no longer an item after Prew stopped appearing in the audience to watch Siwa perform on DWTS. The outlet also reported that Siwa and Prew split in early October.

“Some [Dancing With the Stars] cast are aware about the breakup,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split. JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100%. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”