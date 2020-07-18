'Dancing With the Stars': What Former Co-Host Samantha Harris Is up to Now

✖

Dancing With the Stars recently underwent a major shake-up. Tom Bergeron, who has been one of the hosts of the show for 15 years, and Erin Andrews were fired from DWTS, with the show revealing that they are going in a new "creative direction." It was subsequently announced that Tyra Banks would be the new host. In light of these massive changes at DWTS, you might be wondering about other hosts from DWTS' past, including Samantha Harris, who hosted from 2006 to 2010. What has Harris been up to since leaving the ABC competition program?

Following her time on DWTS, Harris has hosted a variety of other shows including Entertainment Tonight, Hollywood Today Live, and Extra. She has also enjoyed parts in Code Black and Baywatch, portraying a reporter in both programs. In 2014, Harris revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Five years following her battle with the illness, she opened up to Health.com about her own health journey, noting that she is now cancer-free after undergoing a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction surgery. Harris told the publication that her breast cancer battle actually prompted her to make changes to her lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Harris (@samanthaharristv) on Jul 5, 2020 at 3:37pm PDT

"While all of my tests continue to show no evidence of cancer in my body – although I know there is always a risk of recurrence, even if you do everything right – I prefer to say that I’m finally free—not just cancer-free," she told the outlet. "I’m also free of so many of the other unhealthy habits, situations, and people that were detracting from my life before my diagnosis." She added, "I thought I was healthy before cancer, but I had no idea what it felt like to be truly healthy. Now I’m happier, healthier, and in better shape than I’ve ever been in my life — and that’s true freedom."

While Harris is living a happier life now, her former DWTS family members don't seem to be in the happiest place amidst those aforementioned shake-ups. Harris' former co-host, Bergeron, originally broke the news about his firing on Twitter. "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me," he tweeted on Monday evening. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Shortly after he penned his message, ABC released a statement in which they shared that DWTS is going in a new "creative direction," which is why Bergeron and Andrews were let go.