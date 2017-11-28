Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Candid Memory of Hunting With His Father

It’s been nearly 17 years since Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a tragic racing accident, and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently shared a memory of hunting his father on Instagram.

Earnhardt Jr. posted a photo of meadow amidst a wooded area somewhere in a mountainous region.

“My dad loved hunting. I wasn’t a big fan. Half the time I’d freeze and watch the time waiting for it to be over. As Ive gotten older I’ve come to really enjoy it. Not only the actual hunt. I’ve not harvested a deer in a few years,” the race car driver wrote in a caption.

“I love hunting with friends and family. Beers around a campfire. Managing the land, herd, and food plots. Learning the habits and movements of the deer,” he added.

“I’m even a partner in a camo company called [TrueTimber® Camo]. I never imagined obsessing over it like my father, but I believe I am on my way,” the caption concluded.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. was 49 years old when he collided with another racer, Sterling Martin, during the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. His car hit the outside wall and he was pronounced to have died instantly due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Earnhardt Jr. finished second in that race. He would later go on to win first place in the high-profile race in 2004 and 2014.