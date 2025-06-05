Dakota Johnson’s Minidress Derails Her ‘Tonight Show’ Interview With Jimmy Fallon

Dakota Johnson’s daring minidress sent her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon off the rails!

The Materialists actress, 35, is no stranger to daring outfits, but her low-cut blazer minidress turned out not to be the best attire for a sit-down interview, which she noticed almost immediately upon sitting next to host Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

Looking down at her dress, Johnson gasped, “Oh, God.” While Fallon assured her she looked “fantastic,” Johnson admitted, “This was the wrong outfit.” The two froze before laughing at the situation, as Fallon joked, “Just don’t move.”

“My eyes are up here,” Johnson then quipped, as Fallon looked up at the ceiling before teasing, “I can’t even look there. I don’t know what to do. Now, I’m confused.”

Fallon then tried to change the subject, asking the Madame Web actress about running into each other at the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, but as Johnson sat motionless to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions, she could barely hold back her laughter.

Throughout the remainder of the interview, Johnson continued to fiddle with her dress, telling Fallon at one point to “tell [her] if there’s a problem.” He responded, “At this point, there’s not a problem,” pausing before adding, “There’s almost a problem. But not, not quite.”

“I’ll keep my posture real good,” she joked before requesting a blanket to drape over herself. Fallon didn’t have a blanket, but he did hand over a tissue that Johnson playfully placed to cover her chest briefly.

Near the end of the interview, Fallon revealed to Johnson that her father, actor Don Johnson, had previously given him a cardigan sweater she could borrow. While the Fifty Shades of Grey actress teased Fallon for regifting, saying he probably just didn’t like the sweater, she did take it to drape across her chest. “Phew!” she said as she was able to lean back without worry.