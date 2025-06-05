Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Reportedly Split

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have reportedly called it quits on their eight-year relationship.

Multiple sources told PEOPLE in a Wednesday report that the Fifty Shades star, 35, and the Coldplay frontman, 49, have split, with one source claiming that the breakup “feels final this time.”

The pair began dating in 2017 following Martin’s divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow, and have kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight. They were last photographed together in Malibu nearly three weeks ago.

While neither Johnson nor Martin, as well as reps for the stars, have addressed the split rumors, a source added to the Daily Mail that “their relationship has been over for a long time, they just haven’t been able to figure out to make it official. Dakota held a flame for them to be together because she loved him so much and loved his kids so much.”

“Breakups aren’t instant and they continued to breakup and makeup and sometimes things would work when they were away from each other, while they were working because absence makes the heart grow fonder, but then they’d get back together and little things just kept adding up to where they weren’t right for each other anymore,” the source explained, adding that Johnson “is devastated that she isn’t going to be around his kids as much anymore, but wants them to know that she is always there for them.”

The source added that while there is still a chance Johnson and Martin could reconcile, “right now, being separated will do wonders if they were to have any type of future together.”

This is not the first time the pair’s relationship has been at the center of online rumors and speculation. In March 2024, sources claimed that Johnson and Martin had been engaged for “years,” though only a few months later reports surfaced that trouble was brewing in paradise when Johnson was spotted without her engagement ring on numerous outings and also in photos she shared to social media.

Not long after, the Daily Mail reported in May 2024 that Coldplay fan shared on social media that Martin gave her a lift and told her he was “single.” Sources previously told the outlet that the couple called off their engagement due to the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship alongside their demanding careers.

However, a representative for the Madame Web star quickly shot down the split rumors, telling PEOPLE in August that Johnson and Martin “are happily together.”