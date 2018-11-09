Chris Martin Gets Brutally Honest About Effect Gwyneth Paltrow Split Had on Him

Chris Martin is opening up about a particularly difficult point of his life marked by his split from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

After the duo’s “unconscious coupling” in 2014, the Coldplay singer said in his upcoming Amazon Prime documentary, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams, that he felt “completely worthless and nothing to anybody” for an entire year. He explained that by the time his marriage came to a halt, he had already been suffering.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was just like, ‘I’m a mess,’ really, because I can’t enjoy the great things around me. Then, of course, I went through a break-up with Gwyneth,” he said, according to The Mirror. “Listen, I’m never going to moan — I’m grateful for everything — but it was pretty touch and go.”

Even his bandmates, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion, and their former manager, Phil Harvey, were worried for Martin.

“Your mind can go to the worst case scenario,” Harvey said in the documentary, referring to Martin’s mental state. “I was worried about him to the extent that I was just really glad to get a text in the morning, just to know he was OK.”

“It was a challenging period,” Martin agreed. “It was a journey from ultimate loneliness to ultimate togetherness.”

The breakup affected Paltrow as well. She told Red magazine in 2016 that it “has not been easy for me at times; I’m sure it’s not been easy on him.”

Martin and Paltrow’s breakup wasn’t all bad, however. The two were committed to remaining friends and co-parents to their two children. In fact, their often-doubted “conscious uncoupling” method worked so well that Martin would often join Paltrow and her then-boyfriend Brad Falchuk for family gatherings, and Paltrow regularly refers to Martin as her “brother.”

Paltrow married Falchuk in September of this year, and Martin seems to have found love again, as well. After ending an on-off romance with Jennifer Lawrence a few years ago, he began dating Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson last year. Johnson recently denied pregnancy rumors after she and Martin hosted what appeared to be a gender reveal party — but turned out to be a birthday celebration instead.

The documentary Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams premieres in theaters for a limited time on Nov. 14. It will also stream on Amazon Prime starting Nov. 16. Full of live performances and backstage footage from the band’s stadium tour in 2015, it will also unveil archive material spanning over 20 years.