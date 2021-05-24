Dakota Johnson Fans Revel in Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Exit
The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end, and many fans see it as a victory in a way for actress Dakota Johnson. Johnson became a viral sensation in November of 2019 when she made DeGeneres uncomfortable during an interview about her own birthday party. Fans quoted the conversation verbatim as they discussed DeGeneres' cancellation online.
DeGeneres is leaving her talk show amid a deluge of controversy, including allegations that she mistreated the staff on her TV show and a growing sentiment that her interviews are confrontational instead of playful. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres said that none of that influenced her decision to leave the show, but critics seem to disagree. Many think it was moments like the one with Johnson that made her finally decide to pack it up.
For those that haven't memorized it, the interview in question started with DeGeneres complaining that she had not been invited to Johson's 30th birthday party. Johnson said calmly but firmly: "Actually, no, that's not the truth Ellen" — a line that delights fans to this day. She went on to recount that DeGeneres had complained about not being invited to Johnson's last birthday party, so Johnson had made sure to invite her this time, and she was mildly disappointed when DeGeneres didn't show up.
Many see this "cultural reset" as the beginning of the end for DeGeneres. Scroll down for a look at Johnson's fans discussing DeGeneres' cancellation.
Not the Truth
"it's just not a challenge anymore" no❤️ that's not the truth ellen❤️— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 12, 2021
Many fans laughed at DeGeneres' explanation that the show is "just not a challenge anymore." They quoted Johnson to say that that is not the real reason she is stepping down.
Ripple Effect
thank u dakota johnson pic.twitter.com/NVHITpk9bw— nat “cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate” puff (@LeftAtLondon) May 12, 2021
Fans joked that Johnson's whole career had been leading to the end of DeGeneres' talk show. They traced the event all the way back to the writing of 50 Shades of Grey, which made Johnson famous and, in turn, gave her the platform she needed to put DeGeneres in her place.
Feelings
Dakota Johnson reading about the ellen show ending pic.twitter.com/R2xBWL8zAb— not nico (@notn1co) May 12, 2021
How does Dakota Johnson feel about the Ellen Show ending?— Ashton Higgins (@ashtonshiggins) May 21, 2021
Some fans assumed Johnson felt vindicated as she watched the cancellation from the sidelines. They imagined that if she didn't, she would speak out.
Party
If she’s invited— TrapFYI 🅙 (@Cheater_Trap) May 13, 2021
As with many cancellations, the hashtag "Ellen DeGeneres is Over Party" was trending on Twitter, and fans left no doubt that Johnson was the guest of honor.
Inspiration
I am Dakota Johnson & Spikeball is my Ellen DeGeneres— Jake (@kszczwsk) May 21, 2021
Fans with their own vendettas to pursue took solace in Johnson, using her as motivation to achieve their own goals.
Next Target
dakota johnson unraveled ellen how do we get her to take out james corden— anjelica (@mundaneparade) May 21, 2021
Others thought that Johnson should turn her newfound superpowers on other stars that they wanted to see canceled.