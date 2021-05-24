Dakota Johnson Fans Revel in Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Exit

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end, and many fans see it as a victory in a way for actress Dakota Johnson. Johnson became a viral sensation in November of 2019 when she made DeGeneres uncomfortable during an interview about her own birthday party. Fans quoted the conversation verbatim as they discussed DeGeneres' cancellation online.

DeGeneres is leaving her talk show amid a deluge of controversy, including allegations that she mistreated the staff on her TV show and a growing sentiment that her interviews are confrontational instead of playful. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres said that none of that influenced her decision to leave the show, but critics seem to disagree. Many think it was moments like the one with Johnson that made her finally decide to pack it up.

For those that haven't memorized it, the interview in question started with DeGeneres complaining that she had not been invited to Johson's 30th birthday party. Johnson said calmly but firmly: "Actually, no, that's not the truth Ellen" — a line that delights fans to this day. She went on to recount that DeGeneres had complained about not being invited to Johnson's last birthday party, so Johnson had made sure to invite her this time, and she was mildly disappointed when DeGeneres didn't show up.

Many see this "cultural reset" as the beginning of the end for DeGeneres. Scroll down for a look at Johnson's fans discussing DeGeneres' cancellation.