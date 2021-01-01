Cyndi Lauper's Bizarre Performance During New Year's Rockin' Eve Leaves Viewers Bewildered
Cyndi Lauper gave a live performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve this year, leaving many viewers confused. The pop star had a strange snafu with her make-up crew before performing a new EDM-inspired song called "Hope" that did not sit well with fans. Still, if nothing else, the performance got Twitter talking.
Lauper started her New Year's Eve performance with a duet of "True Colors" with Broadway star Billy Porter, which went well enough until her make-up team rushed on stage. Lauper tried to shoo them away, saying: "I'm on camera, I'm on camera" again and again. After that came a brief speech about the new year, followed by Lauper's new song "Hope." Lauper's uncharacteristic vocal performance mixed with an oddly aimless dance performance had commenters at a loss.
"2020 can’t get any worse, there’s just one hour left."
cyndi lauper: pic.twitter.com/r8rdO8jHqJ— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) January 1, 2021
Now 67 years old, Lauper is a pop star with roots in the early 1980s, and has since worked as an actress and and activist over the years. Her latest album, Detour, was released in 2016, but she has been active since then with live performances, LGBTQ+ advocacy and promotion for other artists. Still, she was an odd choice for this New Year's Eve telecast, many viewers thought.
Lauper's performance inspired strong reactions, rebukes and memes across various platforms. Many teased the singer lovingly, with some even saying that such an odd performance was the perfect send off for an odd year. Others were more ruthless in their criticisms. Here is a look at what people had to say.
oh god i feel bad for our friends in the eastern hemisphere they really started their 2021 off with this 😭— Koops (@koops_ssb) January 1, 2021
What is going on with this Cyndi Lauper performance pic.twitter.com/BqGYsP5aND— chris cuomo fan account (@jheneoikos) January 1, 2021
Cyndi Lauper hits that first note and I’m like pic.twitter.com/vtuspKiug1— Sandro AKA my dad thinks i sell backpacks (@onlysandro) January 1, 2021
Me not trying to say anything bad about Cyndi Lauper’s singing because she’s a legend. #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/o5CII0CswV— Alexandra Capotorto (@itsmealexandra) January 1, 2021
When Cyndi Lauper went from her “I have hope” speech into the next song I SCREAMED at the top of my lungs, and my cat, who was asleep on my lap, JUMPED and freaked out and ran away and I had to give him treats to apologize.— jess kenney. 💬 (@jesskenney) January 1, 2021
Listening to Cyndi Lauper on #rockineve pic.twitter.com/Frd29CredC— Chase D (@chased8980) January 1, 2021
2020 couldn’t possibly get any worse
Cyndi Lauper: Hold my beerpic.twitter.com/03rN9IMiMM— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) January 1, 2021
Cyndi Lauper gave us the performance 2020 deserved.— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 1, 2021
What the hell did Cyndi Lauper do after true colors? I’m thinking she summoned some kind of apocalyptic entity— Mike (@Mik3daBike) January 1, 2021