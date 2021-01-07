Crystal Hefner Says She Almost Died While Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery: 'I Lost Half the Blood in My Body'

Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner revealed on Wednesday that she almost died while undergoing cosmetic surgery, sharing that she "lost half the blood in my body" during a fat transfer surgery. Posting a photo of herself with bandages wrapped around her torso, Crystal told her followers that she underwent the procedure in October and "almost didn't make it through."

"I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion," she wrote. "I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok.⁣" A fat transfer surgery involves taking fat from one area of the body and grafting it onto another and is commonly done to treat areas including the face, hands, buttocks and breasts. "I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016," Crystal continued. "I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it."

Crystal went on to share her thoughts about society's current beauty standards, writing that "Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves. Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them).⁣"

"How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with," she continued. "Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience. For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough."

The model, who had her breast implants removed in 2016 after they contributed to a number of negative symptoms, wrote that she feels "sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it." She concluded, "This is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure, even now in my 30’s - as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now."