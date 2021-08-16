'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Star Rachel Bloom Celebrates Major Medical Decision

✖

Rachel Bloom is recovering from breast reduction surgery. The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum, 34, shared before and after shots from her procedure Friday, explaining that while she "hadn't ever craved" a breast reduction before giving birth to her daughter last year, she had begun to feel "major physical discomfort" with them, including rashes, neck issues and night sweats.

"I did it!" she began her lengthy caption on Instagram. While Bloom said she had always been "pretty happy" with her body pre-pregnancy, even if her "DD/DDD" breasts were "annoying and sweaty (and yes, heavy)," everything changed after she and husband Dan Gregor welcomed their first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff)

Growing to a size G, Bloom added that the texture of her breast tissue then changed to "super super soft," which she said is a breastfeeding side effect "no one really tells you about." She continued that she began getting "underboob rashes, shoulder grooving (when your bra strap digs into your skin), neck issues and night sweats," adding, "I couldn’t fall asleep unless I had a pillow in BETWEEN my breasts."

Meeting with three different doctors to determine who she wanted to perform her surgery, the actress found someone "lovely" whom she said agreed to take her back to her pre-pregnancy size "if not maybe a little smaller." Immediately coming out of surgery, Bloom noted, "I’m still healing so we’ll see what happens. But I already feel more comfortable and relieved. Lesson/conclusion/stunning revelation from this experience TBD?!"

Bloom's famous friends were quick to send her sweet messages, including GLOW's Britney Young, who commented, "Ooooooo yeah!!!!!" Chelsea Handler added, "Love it!" while Alie Ward wrote in her own comment, "Congrats and many good healing vibes!" The star's surgery came just over a year after she announced in April 2020 that she was given birth to her daughter, an "intense" experience in the newborn was sent to the NICU at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic before the eventual passing of close friend Adam Schlesinger due to complications from the virus.

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm."

"The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers," the new mom then wrote. "From those in our NICUS to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war."