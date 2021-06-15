Courtney Love Addresses Remarks Made Against NIN's Trent Reznor, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl

✖

Courtney Love recently made some accusatory remarks against Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Foo Fighters vocalist Dave Grohl, but she seems to be retracting her comments. In a since-deleted social media post earlier this week, Love accused Reznor of "systemic abuse." She also accused Grohl, as well as his former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic, of business improprieties.

Now, in an apology posted to her Instagram Stories, Love recanted, writing, "I need to apologize for my recent post. It was insensitive and it was wrong. No matter how I feel, there are real people behind my words and I need to learn to be more responsible with my words. I am truly sorry for those I’ve hurt. I will do better." At this time, neither Reznor nor Grohl appear to have responded to her accusations or her apology.

In her previous Instagram post, Love initially began the post about her grievances with Grohl and Novoselic, who played in Nirvana with Love's late husband Kurt Cobain. She claimed that, soon after Cobain's death, his bandmates tricked her out of her future royalties from songs written by Cobain, who was the band's primary songwriter. "I’ve had enough of this [s—] from these clowns leaning into my being scapegoated for breathing, for my husband’s death, for my 'overt' sexuality, because I’m an addict, etc, and a WOMAN, for over 27 years," Love wrote.

She continued, "3 months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave [Grohl] (and Krist [Novoselic]) my [descendants'] money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just f—ing signed it. But it’s a lie. So I’m unsigning it."

Love eventually went on to make accusations against Reznor, writing, "As for Reznor, At least? HE’S talented but still a creep," she wrote. "I’ve never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it," she continued, stating that her bandmates also knew about the alleged abuse.

No other member of Hole appears to have corroborated Love's claims. Notably, Love included a screenshot of the NIN's music video from "Starf—ers." The song was said to have been written about both Love and disgraced shock rocker Marilyn Manson, with whom Reznor once had a friendship with, but he has since claimed their relationship has not been on good terms for many years.