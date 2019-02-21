Courteney Cox Shares the Reason She Opened up About Miscarriages in New Web Series

When it comes to sharing her personal life, Courteney Cox is an open book — especially when it comes to her new Facebook Watch docu-series 9 Months with Courteney Cox.

In the series, she follows the pregnancy journeys of women across the country as they deal with the joys and, unfortunately, heartbreaks, that come with pregnancy. But she also opens up about her own challenges with fertility and childbirth.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight why she decided to be so candid with her personal life when many other celebrities choose the exact opposite, the Friends star said, “No one ever taught me that lesson. I didn’t know you were supposed to be private. I just don’t think like that.”

The 54-year-old has spoken in the past about her struggle with fertility, including multiple miscarriages and IVF treatments before she welcomed her daughter Coco, who is now 14, when she was 40. Cox said that by sharing her own story, she hopes she can help other women facing similar challenges.

“If I can share any light or give any wisdom to somebody or hope, I would share anything I can,” Cox said. “In the end, I think that’s important.”

She said that the episodes of the Facebook Watch series are effective because “it’s a really raw program.”

“There is not an episode that I don’t cry,” she explained. “It’s a story about 10 different couples that are taking us through the journey of their pregnancy and you deal with everything from cancer to alcoholism, I mean you name it. Whether you can keep the baby, whether you should keep the baby, whether you wanted to get pregnant… you [get] this intimate look that’s not sensationalized.”

Cox, who narrates, hosts and executive produces the docu-series, said she chose the subject matter because it’s extremely relatable.

“The story of life before birth is so interesting, and I love human stories,” she said. “I just love things that are real and I think, with this particular show, people can relate to every part of it or any part of it.”

“I think the stories are important to tell just because you wanna know that you’re not alone and it gives people hope,” she continued. “So it kind of brings people together.”

New episodes of the 20-episode series drop Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty