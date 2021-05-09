Courteney Cox Shares Daughter Coco's Incredible Singing Amid Ellen DeGeneres Reports

✖

Courteney Cox may be the famous one in the family, but her daughter Coco Arquette is following in her footsteps. The Friends star shared a video of the two of them performing Taylor Swift's "cardigan" together, proving that Coco has some serious pipes. "Happy Early Mother's Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers," Cox wrote as a caption.

Cox was recently a virtual guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host revealed that she had been living at Cox's house since selling her California home, not because she was having marital troubles with her wife, Portia de Rossi. DeGeneres joked that Cox was her "landlord," but Cox said that DeGeneres was much more like a roommate. I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house," Ellen explained. "We sold our house here in Beverly Hills, I needed a place to stay and [Cox was] kind enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.'" Cox said she was "nervous" having the comedian move into her house, as DeGeneres is her "style guru" and she hadn't been to that property in a year to update it.

"I had it cleaned. I moved everything off of the right side of the bathroom, so you’d have your space in the drawers. I was just really ready for you," Cox explained, revealing that when she asked her assistant to check if the house was ready, DeGeneres had already made herself quite at home. "And all of the sudden it was like, ‘Wait a minute. Ellen’s toothbrush is on my side!’ I had her open the drawer and I was like, ‘Well, where’s my makeup?'" Cox revealed. "So essentially you’re a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side." "That was Portia who took over your side," DeGeneres joked. "I only have one side. She happened to be there one night."

DeGeneres had a few suggestions for improvements that Cox could make to the house. "Can you get that [piano] tuned?" she asked. "And just move some of your stuff in the closet over, too." From the sound of the video that Cox posted of Coco singing, it sounds like that piano is tuned just fine. Could Ellen be the next of Cox's celebrity friends to show up in an Instagram bit?