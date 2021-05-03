Courteney Cox's 'Friends' Cooking Skills Shamed by Laura Dern in Humorous Video

✖

Courteney Cox has built quite a reputation for charm through her long acting career, and she has continued that trend onto her social media as well. A combination of self-deprecating humor and some unexpected celebrity guests has made Cox a must-follow on Instagram. As fans wait for the long-gestating Friends reunion special, they can at least get a little bit of Monica through Cox's antics.

In her latest video, Cox tells her followers that she has the recipe for the BEST turkey burgers. She walks her viewers through the process, which involves caramelized onions, roasted poblano peppers, and some sharp cheddar. The burger honestly looks pretty delicious, but the recipient of Cox's cooking, her long-time friend Laura Dern, is less than complimentary. "It's a little dry," she quips with a shrug before Cox jokingly storms away. She may have played a chef on Friends, but it's clear that her cooking skills need some work.

The Friends reunion recently wrapped filming, and Cox couldn't have been more excited. "So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she said in a clip according to Entertainment Tonight in 2020. "We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about the incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

The official Friends Instagram account announced in April that the show's reunion special has wrapped up filming, sharing a photo of a massive banner with the series logo on it, reading: Friends The Reunion. "That's a wrap!" read the caption to the post. "Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to [HBO Max]." The post showed a massive scaffolding with lights and heaters pointed downwards, apparently set up outside, adhering to COVID-19 best safety practices. That's all it revealed about the setting of the reunion special so far, but there have been hints that iconic set pieces could be making an appearance. The special is not a new episode but rather an out-of-character discussion with the main cast.