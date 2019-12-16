Courteney Cox Reacts to Being Mistaken for Caitlyn Jenner

Courteney Cox agrees with fans that she and Caitlyn Jenner look slightly alike. The Friends star posed with David Spade and former Bachelor star Nick Viall for a photo Spade shared to Instagram last week, with fans commenting on the similarities between Cox and Jenner in the comments of the post. Eventually, Cox jokingly addressed the comments.

The 55-year-old shared a slideshow of photos to Instagram on Saturday, with first showing the original photo Spade shared, followed by a screenshot of the comments written by his followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[David Spade] posted this pic, now I really don’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising….” Cox captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Dec 14, 2019 at 3:44pm PST

In the third and final slide, she shared a side-by-side split-screen shot of herself next to Jenner, under which she wrote, “Alright…I can see it.”

Plenty of Cox’s fans took to the comments of the post to laugh with her, including her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston.

“You’re hilarious,” Aniston wrote in a since-deleted comment. “Oh my GOD I love you.”

“Stop it,” wrote Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder with several laughing emojis.

“I thought you looked great,” Viall wrote.

Plenty of Cox’s fans laughed at the joke as well. “i love your sense of humor and how you just don’t let anything get to you! you’re seriously the best. and YOURE BEAUTIFUL, never forget that,” one fan wrote.

“the fact that you can laugh it off is one of the many reasons why you inspire me,” another said.

Viall also shared the original photo on his Instagram page, adding a reference to a Friends episode. “Are you telling me you don’t want to get with this?!” he wrote.

Aniston and Cox frequently interact on social media, with posts from the women often prompting fans to wonder about a possible Friends reunion project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who was first to report a potential project, Cox, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — along with creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman — are discussing a possible project for HBO Max.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the stars have been tossing around ideas for “the best product” and what would work with their schedules.

“The cast of Friends have discussed bringing the show back in some capacity,” the source said. “But in what form is still very much up for discussion.”

“The cast are all friends and have been for 25 years, so bringing it back would be easy, however they’re cautious,” the source added. “The show has a cult following and high praise, and the cast and creators don’t want to do the show and it’s fans a disservice. The talks are still early stages, but everyone is on board in some capacity if it makes sense.”