Courteney Cox Shares ‘Friends’ Reunion Selfie With On-Screen Husband Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox reunited with Friends co-star Matthew Perry this week, taking to Instagram to share a selfie of the lunch date with her on-screen husband. “Guess who I had lunch with today….I KNOW! Could I BE any happier?” Cox captioned the photo, using both of their characters’ catchphrases. She also sweetly added the hashtag “real friends.”

The post immediately racked up tons of comments fawning over the “couple,” including Friends alums Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. “Lucky lucky,” Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, wrote, adding the hashtag “beautiful people.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aniston, who played Rachel Green, wrote, “MATTY!! I LOVE YOU, GUYS,” with three red hearts. Later Thursday, she was asked about the photo while walking the red carpet ahead of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, where she was a guest of honor. “I know! How come we don’t get invited to that?” she joked to Entertainment Tonight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Nov 7, 2019 at 3:16pm PST

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet, who recently spent time with Cox while she made a cameo on the ABC sitcom, wrote, “High quality content!”

The core cast of Friends — Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer — recently made headlines when Aniston joined Instagram and shared a group selfie of the entire gang as her debut post. The post helped her break an Instagram record by racking up over 1 million followers within five hours.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” Aniston captioned the photo of the first complete reunion in years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

The photos of Perry are rare, as he took a break from the limelight recently amid health and addiction issues, including a gastrointestinal perforation that left him bedridden for three months last year.

“Matthew was very sick when he was hospitalized; his condition was very serious,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “A gastrointestinal surgery is very complex, and the healing can be complicated.”

Cox’s selfie with Perry continues to fuel fan speculation of a Friends reunion project of sorts, especially after Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s eponymous talk show that “something” may be coming. When asked if a reboot would happen, Aniston gave a definitive no, but didn’t rule out a different type of project. “Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

Two days later, she told Stephen Colbert that “something is happening” — “but we don’t know what that something is.”

Photo credit: Trench Shore / Contributor / Getty