Courteney Cox Does Slow-Motion Bikini Dive on 56th Birthday

Should Courteney Cox have been casted in Baywatch? In a recent video not only did she show off her summer body but she revealed she has a pretty sweet run and dive, something similar to a scene from the popular 90s show. In a new clip, the Friends actress posted a slow motion video of her running and diving into a pool in celebration of turning 56 years old! Gracefully diving into this next year... #oaf," she wrote as the caption.

Several of her famous friends, along with thousands of fans, jumped in the comment section to wish her a happy birthday. Something her followers are looking forward to is the reunion of Friends. After a controversial decision to take the long-running show off of Netflix, fans will be able to view it on HBO Max, which launched in May. Not only that, but the cast will be getting back together, in the original studio for a reunion.

"So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," she told SNL alum Kevin Nealon on his Hiking with Kevin web series. "We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic."

Since the 10-season-long show ended 16 years ago, Cox admitted that it's been hard over the years to get the entire cast back together since they all went their separate ways. However, recently, they were all able to gather for dinner and had the best time catching up. "The ideal for me — and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever, I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years — and we finally all got together and had dinner," she said. "And when we get together, which is never, it only happened [...] it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard." Cox will be joining her old castmates for the reunion that include Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.