Country Star Speaks out on Taylor Swift’s Nuptials: ‘One of the Least Pretentious Weddings I’ve Ever Seen’

Brad Paisley said Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding was a memorable experience, praising the couple’s approach to their star-studded celebration.

Two weeks after attending the July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden with his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, the country singer reflected on the event during an interview with The Associated Press. Paisley described receiving the invitation as part of a playful “cat-and-mouse game” and said the celebration stood out for its personal feel.

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Before Swift and Kelce exchanged vows, Polymarket bettors were placing wagers on when the couple would officially get married, with the date becoming a major topic of speculation.

Paisley, 53, said he appreciated being included and took the invitation as a meaningful gesture from the couple.

“I took this personally when I got the invite, because in the invite, it said, ‘If you’re getting this, you mean a lot to us,’” Paisley added in the interview released Friday, July 17. “And it was really fun to watch the cat-and-mouse game of like, ‘We can tell you roughly where it’s gonna be. We’re not gonna say what building… And here’s the date, and if you’re in, we’ll tell you more.’”

Paisley recalled asking his wife if she wanted to attend after receiving the invitation.

“She’s like, ‘Absolutely. We’ve gotta be there.’ So we did it. It was RSVP yes,” he said.

The “Whiskey Lullaby” singer said the wedding was different from what he expected given the couple’s fame.

“Ironically, one of the least pretentious weddings I’ve ever seen, or ever will see,” Paisley said. “And so, yeah, it meant a lot to be… It was kind of a big thank you from her to invite us.”

Paisley and Swift have a history that goes back nearly two decades. Swift joined Paisley as a special guest during his 2007 tour when she was still a teenager, and the two have appeared together at various music events over the years.

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Ahead of the wedding, Swift and Kelce donated $26 million to several charitable organizations, including The Store, a Nashville-based nonprofit founded by Paisley and Williams-Paisley that provides groceries to families in need, according to PEOPLE.

As Swift and Kelce begin married life, Polymarket users have already shifted their attention to whether the couple could split in 2026. Current betting odds place the chance of a divorce this year at 2%.

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