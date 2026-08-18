Country Icon’s Wedding to Actor Postponed

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have a wedding to plan, but finding the time to actually do it has proved difficult.

McEntire, 71, told E! News on Aug. 10 that she and Linn, 69, have not made much progress on their wedding plans since getting engaged in 2025.

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The country star said their demanding careers have made it difficult to find an opening for the celebration.

“We’re just waiting until we have an open spot to have the wedding,” McEntire said. “Get it planned. Print those invitations.”

Her Happy’s Place co-star Belissa Escobedo pointed out that McEntire and Linn are both constantly juggling professional commitments.

“Two of the busiest people,” Escobedo said. “Always on a new job. Making new music.”

The couple also work together on Happy’s Place, with Linn playing Emmett, Bobbie’s love interest. McEntire said their real-life relationship makes their scenes together particularly easy.

“It’s easy, we have a blast together,” she said. “We work together, and we rehearse together. We carpool together. So, we’re always together.”

McEntire credits their relationship’s longevity to more than simply loving one another. She said they genuinely enjoy spending time together.

“We like each other,” she said. “We love each other, but we like each other. We have fun.”

The couple also share similar interests, including their love of country living, Western culture, movies and television. There is one notable difference in their entertainment preferences, however.

“The only thing we’re opposite of, he loves thriller horror movies. I’m more like, ‘Happy. Everything’s so sweet,’” McEntire said.

When the wedding eventually happens, McEntire has made clear that she does not envision a quick ceremony and reception. She told Entertainment Tonight that the celebration could stretch across several days.

“It’s not going to be a wedding day — it’s going to have to be three or four days,” she said.

The couple also plans to incorporate their animals into the festivities. Their menagerie includes dogs, horses, donkeys, granddogs and long-horned steers.

“So it’s going to be a very unusual wedding on the farm,” McEntire said.

When asked about arriving on horseback, McEntire immediately had an idea.

“Gator would love that. That’s my horse,” she said.

Music could prove another challenge. Both McEntire and Linn have plenty of famous friends who could perform, but McEntire joked that having too many possibilities creates its own problem.

“Rex has his list, and I have my list, and if we leave anybody out we’re going to hurt somebody’s feelings,” she said. “So not sure how the music is going to roll.”

For now, McEntire and Linn appear content to wait until their schedules finally allow them to celebrate their engagement properly.