Coronavirus: Cardi B’s Rant About Pandemic Goes Viral as Remix Hits the Music Charts

On March 10, Cardi B uploaded an Instagram post sharing her thoughts on the coronavirus, and the rapper’s monologue has since been turned into a viral song that has taken social media by storm. During her video, the rapper exclaimed, “Coronavirus! S— is getting real!” and DJ iMarkkeyz took the line and ran with it, creating a single titled, “Coronavirus.”

The song has since become popular on TikTok and is currently charting on iTunes, with Cardi B reflecting on its success in another Instagram post this week, writing alongside a screenshot of the iTunes charts: “The fact this damn corona virus song is charting on iTunes. Hold on ..let me hit the Dj up and Atlantic so I can’t get my damn coins.” Following the post, one Twitter user suggested Cardi B and DJ iMarkkeyz could make a donation if they were seeing any profits from the song, and both artists responded in the affirmative.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That was my goal,” DJ iMarkkeyz wrote, while Cardi B tweeted, “YES !THATS WHAT WE GOING TO DO ! Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away …but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus .We will Donate !”

DJ iMarkkeyz, real name Brandon Davidson, told BuzzFeed News that he had already made the beat when he watched Cardi B’s video.

“[The beat] was in the tempo of how she said ‘coronavirus,’ so it kind of matched the beat,” he said, calling the response “heartwarming. “

“It was exciting. I had a feeling it would reach her,” he added.

In Cardi B’s original video, she addressed the camera in a bronze knit dress and gold jewelry. “Let me tell y’all something,” she exclaimed “I don’t know what the f— this coronavirus is about, I don’t understand how that s— was from Wuhan, China, now all of a sudden this s— is on motherf—ing tour. Let me tell y’all something, I ain’t even gonna front. A b— is scared. I’m a little scared. S— got me panicking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

She also had a little fun with the video when she posted a clip from The Fairly OddParents edited to include the rapper screaming, “Coronavirus!”

“How I been feeling all day,” Cardi B wrote. “Paranoid and annoyed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on Mar 16, 2020 at 2:49pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Kovac