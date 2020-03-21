Coronavirus: All the Stars Giving Back With Generous Donations Amid Global Pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities have found new ways to help out. While some are raising spirits with Instagram posts from home, others are making big donations to help communities hurt by school closings and grocery shortages. Some have even donated their time to read complete children’s books on Instagram this week.

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to climb, and have only accelerated in the U.S. this past week. There are more than 299,000 cases worldwide and 12,700 total deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S. alone, there are more than 24,000 confirmed cases and 285 total deaths.

The crisis has hit celebrities as well, with many revealing they tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they were diagnosed in Australia on March 11 after feeling symptoms. Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Olga Kurylenko, Colton Underwood and Andy Cohen are among the other celebrities who went public with their diagnoses to show how important it is to take this seriously.

Scroll on to see how celebrities are giving back during this crisis.

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams joined forces with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry for #SaveWithStories. The two stars filmed themselves reading their favorite children’s books to raise awareness and encourage others to donate to the two organizations, which help children in need. Adams started her own Instagram page just to take part in the project.

Since Garner and Adams started the series on March 16, Margot Robbie, Brie Larson, Ron Howard, Gal Gadot, Jimmy Fallon, Reese Witherspoon, Hoda Kotb, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Kerry Washington and Jamie Lee Curtis have all joined in to read books for children.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck encouraged fans to donate to Feeding America to help those without access to groceries.

“During these times of uncertainty, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable populations – children who are losing access to the meals they rely on, our friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Join me in supporting [Feeding America], the nationwide network of 200 food banks working tirelessly to feed our neighbors around the country. See the link in my bio to donate.”

“Thank you, [Ben Affleck], for being a voice for our most vulnerable neighbors during these uncertain times,” the Feeding America team replied. “And to everyone who is inspired to give their time or money – thank you. Every minute and dollar counts.”

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively earmarked $1 million for Feeding America and Food Banks Canada to help those in need.

“I think we can all agree, COVID-19 is an a—hole,” Reynolds wrote. “Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

“Take care of your bodies and hearts,” Reynolds continued. “Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Lively shared a similar statement on her own Instagram page.

Mark Cuban

Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban previously said he would continue paying team employees during the NBA’s shutdown due to the coronavirus. He also announced on Friday morning he would donate $500,000 to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital, with co-owners Luka Dončić and Dwight Powell contributing.

“We can’t thank our healthcare workers enough for putting their patients’ well-being before their own,” Cuban said, reports WFAA. “I am thankful to Luka and Dwight as we partner up to support healthcare workers who are doing everything they can to keep our community healthy.”

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation is dedicating $5 million to fight COVID-19. The money will help Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the International Rescue Committee and others in their responses to the crisis.

“Funds will support: Local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States; Acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities; Protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, and acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe; Healthcare worker training, virus prevention and containment in countries that will be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response; and Distribution of critical respiratory supplies,” the foundation’s website reads.

Medical Dramas

There are so many medical dramas on television that use real-life medical equipment, but with their productions on hold, some of that much-needed equipment is going to saving real lives. Station 19, The Resident, The Good Doctor and Grey’s Anatomy are working with governments to distribute face masks that real hospitals need.

“At Grey’s Anatomy, we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home,” Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff said.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos donated $1 million to relief efforts in New York, a source told PEOPLE. The contribution will help the New York Governor’s Office buy ventilators and to WIN, an organization running 11 women’s shelters in New York City. Ripa hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan, which has been filmed without a studio audience since March 11.

