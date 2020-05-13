Corey La Barrie Fans Resurrect Old Tweet He Posted About Kobe Bryant's Fatal Crash Following YouTuber's Sudden Death
YouTuber Corey La Barrie died in a car crash on Sunday, leaving fans in shock and mourning. As they tried to make sense of his passing, many looked back at La Barrie's tweet following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant back in January. Many thought that the two shocking crashes shared some similarities.
La Barrie was a passenger in a deadly car crash on Sunday night, according to a report by CNN. He was in the passenger seat while Daniel Joseph Silva — one of the stars of Ink Masters — lost control of the vehicle. Police have arrested Silva on charges of driving under the influence and murder in connection with La Barrie's death. the crash has many people looking back on another unexpected and seemingly unthinkable celebrity death this year.
The whole world mourned when Bryant died in a helicopter crash in southern California back in January, and many posted heartfelt messages online. La Barrie was among them, tweeting: "Nothing's guaranteed in this life, go out and live every day like it's your last! Spread nothing but love and positivity."
This tweet resurfaced on Tuesday as news of La Barrie's death circulated online. Many fans found that it was newly relevant given the circumstances of La Barrie's death. Some were awed by the prescience of La Barrie's words, and others sought to do as he asked and proactively spread positivity.
La Barrie's death continues to dominate discussions all over social media as fans come to grips with the loss. Here is how they are honoring La Barrie through his tweet about Bryant.
'Can't Believe'
I can’t believe this is real life. I came across this tweet from Corey after Kobe’s death and I hope this was true for him. He deserved the world and I’m sorry that it was shortened. My condolences go out to his family and all of his friends💔😭 #RIPCoreyLaberrie #blueforcorey pic.twitter.com/3mMna4wkmT— Amy Wang (@Amy_wngg) May 12, 2020
Thanks
It really hit me how he just turned 25 THAT DAY and died. Wayyy too young. He deserved a long life ahead of him, just like everyone else.— Abby (@abbykuhn6) May 11, 2020
'Watching Down'
thank you for everything corey, i hope your last day was a good one.— kara ❥ 🕊 (@poguesavery) May 11, 2020
Meetup
i know you’re crossing kobe up in heaven❤️— Stacy (@34StacyB) May 12, 2020
Pattern
first kobe then pop smoke and now corey labarrie who tf is next??💔— ꧁𝑤꧂ (@wx_mgh) May 12, 2020
Cameron Boyce, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Juice WRLD and Corey La Barrie— samantha🔗🕊️|𝒊𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒆𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒚 (@livingfordjs) May 13, 2020
its always the good ones who get taken too soon, I looked up to these people
I'll see you all up there one day 💙
'Too Soon'
You were such a kind human. Your life was lost way too soon. I'm sympathising and putting out good thoughts for everyone in your life and all of the people who supported you. ❣️❣️I wish you could have lived longer....— ❣️❣️ dont give up ❣️❣️ (@BeStrong_125) May 11, 2020
Chills
my chills rn 😣.. you definitely were a positive & loving human <3 rip angel— ang 🕊 (@colbysrings) May 11, 2020