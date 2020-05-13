Corey La Barrie Fans Resurrect Old Tweet He Posted About Kobe Bryant's Fatal Crash Following YouTuber's Sudden Death

YouTuber Corey La Barrie died in a car crash on Sunday, leaving fans in shock and mourning. As they tried to make sense of his passing, many looked back at La Barrie's tweet following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant back in January. Many thought that the two shocking crashes shared some similarities.

La Barrie was a passenger in a deadly car crash on Sunday night, according to a report by CNN. He was in the passenger seat while Daniel Joseph Silva — one of the stars of Ink Masters — lost control of the vehicle. Police have arrested Silva on charges of driving under the influence and murder in connection with La Barrie's death. the crash has many people looking back on another unexpected and seemingly unthinkable celebrity death this year.

The whole world mourned when Bryant died in a helicopter crash in southern California back in January, and many posted heartfelt messages online. La Barrie was among them, tweeting: "Nothing's guaranteed in this life, go out and live every day like it's your last! Spread nothing but love and positivity."

This tweet resurfaced on Tuesday as news of La Barrie's death circulated online. Many fans found that it was newly relevant given the circumstances of La Barrie's death. Some were awed by the prescience of La Barrie's words, and others sought to do as he asked and proactively spread positivity.

La Barrie's death continues to dominate discussions all over social media as fans come to grips with the loss. Here is how they are honoring La Barrie through his tweet about Bryant.