Corey Feldman Gives Specific Details of Alleged Stabbing Attack

Corey Feldman has given a detailed account of his alleged stabbing attack by a group of men.

The 46-year-old former child star has opened up about the terrifying attack on Tuesday that landed him in the hospital and has led to a police investigation. Speaking to TMZ, Feldman, who has been vocal about the apparent culture of sexual abuse and silence in Hollywood, detailed the story of a group of men who followed him in his car late Tuesday night.

According to Feldman, he had been driving home from dinner with his security guard when a car driving erratically followed them off of the highway. When they stopped at a red light, the car pulled up behind him, passenger and his body guard exchanging words before things only escalated.

“Somebody gets out of the passenger’s side when they’re right next to me. He comes over, and I lock my door. He goes to pull the handle, it doesn’t work. Then all of the sudden he pulls it again with like extra strength and the door flies open. He just lunges in. He’s got a weapon in his hand. He stabs at me one time. I pull back as far as I can, pull the door closed with me, lock it. I got out of there. That’s it,” Feldman said.

He says that to him, the attack “sounds like a message,” and that it could possibly have to do with “the pedophilia claims that I’ve made.”

“I can’t say that this incident is related, but what I can say is that it’s very odd that a group of Mexican guys would pull over a car, go as far as opening the door and stabbing the person inside. Because generally if they’re going to do that kind of aggressive move, they’re going to ask for a wallet. They’re going to ask for your car keys. They’re going to ask for some kind of demand.”

Feldman has since filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department over the alleged stabbing. According to a report by The Blast, the police are investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon as Feldman undergoes tests and tries to recover.

According to Perry Wander, Feldman’s attorney, the LAPD has already sent forensics specialists to get “fingerprints off the vehicle,” and “they took DNA swabs and sent a police photographer to the hospital to photograph his injury.