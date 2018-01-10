Corey Feldman Posts Apparent Response to Battery Report

Just a day before news broke that he was under investigation for sexual battery, Corey Feldman stated that there was a “very organized cell” trying to “frame” him.

I WILL TEVEAL HOW I HAV LEARNED THAT IN FACT THERE R NOT MULTIPLE PARTIES ATTACKING ME, BUT RATHER 1 VERY WELL ORGANIZED CELL, WHICH HAS BEEN WORKING TOGETHER, RECRUITING NEE MEMBERS WITH LIES & BRAINWASHING TRICKS, & HAV A VERY SINISTER PLAN 2 FRAME ME! THEY WILL NOT SUCCEED! — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 9, 2018

“I will reveal how I have learned that in fact there r not multiple parties attacking me, but rather 1 very well organized cell, which has been working together, recruiting new members with lies & brainwashing tricks & have a very sinister plan 2 frame me! They will not succeed,” Feldman posted on his Twitter account Tuesday morning.

The tweet came just one day before Feldman was named in a sexual battery report filed with the Los Angeles Police Department by an anonymous woman. The report claims that Feldman had groped the woman’s backside in early 2017.

A representative for Feldman told TMZ that he “vehemently denies these egregious claims.”

Feldman is known for leading a crusade against pedophilia and sexual abuse in Hollywood. In October, he announced his plan to expose a ring of Hollywood pedophiles who abused him and the late Corey Haim in the 1980s. During an appearance on the Dr. Oz Show in November, he named director John Grissom as being one of the men that had molested him.

It is not yet known if Feldman’s tweet was meant as an early response to the sexual battery investigation or if he was speaking of a different “organized cell” targeting him.