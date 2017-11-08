The Internet Sounds off After Corey Feldman Names One of His Abusers

On Thursday, Corey Feldman appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, naming one of the men he says sexually assaulted him for the first time.

Feldman alleged that actor John Grissom molested him when he was a child actor in Hollywood in the 1980s. Grissom appeared in two ’80s movies starring Feldman, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream. This was the first time Feldman publicly named any of the men who he says molested him.

Read on to see what the internet had to say about Feldman’s revelation.

Shows of support

Many praised Feldman for his bravery in speaking out.

@Corey_Feldman I know you have carried this weight along time. Just know you have support. https://t.co/fNtYpzwW32 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 3, 2017

You essentially had your childhood taken from you but you show so much strength & courage to stand up for yourself today. I applaud u — TheoryFan (@PLLTheoriesFan) November 3, 2017

Good luck and God Bless! Your bravery will save and protect so many children! Hugs…love and light! — Lissa Sparks (@SparksLissa) November 3, 2017

Victim treatment

There were several tweets noting the ramifications of sexual assault.

Being molested is humiliating & damages your self worth. Guilting victims 4 speaking up – just adds 2 the shame. Corey is a hero 2 many. — Rebecca ?♥️?? (@C3Rebecca) November 3, 2017

Absolutely horrendous what happened to Corey and his young friend Corey Haim. Absolute respect for @Corey_Feldman — Colin Tudor (@TudorBlue) November 3, 2017

.@Corey_Feldman you’re a tough guy for hanging in. Hollywood can no longer treat you like an example of “victims” who fabricate stories. — Drew Howe (@HoweRoyal) November 3, 2017

#MeToo

Others shared that they, too, are victims, standing in solidarity with Feldman.

.@Corey_Feldman I too, am facing my abuser. I was sexually assaulted by John Travolta in 2010. Been silent for 7 years. NO MORE! #MenToo✊?✊? — Marky Hutt??‍?? (@markyhutt) November 2, 2017

Same boat. I actually began therapy about 2 months ago to come to terms with the abuse I had. It took me over 25 years… — That George Mcgaffin (@GeorgeMcGaffin) November 3, 2017

I’m a victim myself, I stand with Corey and millions around the world who also abused! Where is the celebrity backing? Use your status!! — Jay (@jduquette65) November 3, 2017

