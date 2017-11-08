Celebrity

The Internet Sounds off After Corey Feldman Names One of His Abusers

On Thursday, Corey Feldman appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, naming one of the men he says sexually […]

By

On Thursday, Corey Feldman appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, naming one of the men he says sexually assaulted him for the first time.

Feldman alleged that actor John Grissom molested him when he was a child actor in Hollywood in the 1980s. Grissom appeared in two ’80s movies starring Feldman, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream. This was the first time Feldman publicly named any of the men who he says molested him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see what the internet had to say about Feldman’s revelation.

Shows of support

Many praised Feldman for his bravery in speaking out.

Victim treatment

There were several tweets noting the ramifications of sexual assault.

#MeToo

Others shared that they, too, are victims, standing in solidarity with Feldman.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts