Corey Feldman Faces Drug Charges

Corey Feldman was arrested on a charge of alleged marijuana possession before he was supposed to perform in Louisiana Saturday night.

Mangham Police Chief Perry Fleming told The News Star that Feldman was charged with one count of marijuana possession and a traffic charge. Fleming said Feldman’s charge is a misdemeanor that warrants payment of a fine.

The 46-year-old former child actor was cited at the scene and taken to a local jail, The Blast reports.

Fleming told The Blast officers pulled Feldman’s RV over for speeding. They asked to see his driver’s license, which they discovered was suspended. They also smelled a “strong odor” of pot coming from the RV, Fleming said.

Feldman agreed to a search and officers found a small amount of marijuana. He was arrested and taken to jail, where he paid a $400 fine.

Other members of his band were also arrested on drug charges and will be booked at the Richland Parish jail. Fleming told the News Star that at least six others will be charged. Fleming told The Blast that members of the band faced more serious drug charges.

The members of the band were released and posted bail, but will have to be back for a court date.

Feldman and his band The Angels are on his Corey’s Heavenly Tour: Angelic 2 the U.S. tour. He was scheduled to perform at the Live Oaks Bar & Ballroom in Monroe, Louisiana. The venue said the show was cancelled because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Corey Feldman show has been canceled,” the venue said on Facebook. “We would like to apologize for the cancellation. He will still be coming to hangout and it’s totally free.. share this post please guys!!”

Feldman is a former child actor who starred in The Goonies, The Lost Boys and Stand By Me. He tweeted this week that he is hoping to find justice for anyone who has been abused as a child in Hollywood.

“I would love [to] [see] others come forward as there [are] many other witnesses [to] the crimes I have addressed,” the actor wrote. “Still not [one] of my peers has offered up anything in a decade!”

