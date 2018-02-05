Corey Feldman Cleared in Sexual Battery Investigation

Corey Feldman can focus on his quest to expose predators without worrying about the looming sexual battery investigation against him.

The actor-turned-activist’s attorney, Perry Wander, told The Blast that his client has been vindicated after a woman accused him of misconduct over an alleged incident last year.

“After a comprehensive investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office rejected the filing of a criminal complaint against my client Corey Feldman,” Wander said Monday. His statement was corroborated by the LA City Attorney.

The initial complaint was filed by an anonymous woman on Jan. 8 with the LAPD. She claimed Feldman groped her backside on Feb. 4, 2017, but no further details were revealed.

When the report was made public, Feldman theorized that former members of Corey Feldman & the Angels may have orchestrated the complaint against him.

“Friends, fans & #FeldFam we knew this was coming: As u all know he have been warned of threats of attacks from a few of the former ‘angels’ from my band since I had 2 cancel my tour unexpectedly,” he wrote on Twitter in January.

“As u also know my primary mission is 2 fight against sexual abuse of ppl of all ages,” the 46-year-old added.

One day before the investigation was reported, the actor tweeted more directly about his theory, writing that a “very organized cell” planned to “frame” him with “lies and brainwashing tricks.”

“We r fighting this war of inappropriate behavior against all human beings, because of my own painful experiences, so the last thing I would ever want is 2 make some1 feel taken advantage of in any way. I assure u my attorneys r dealing w these egregious allegations as we speak,” he continued.

Wander said that Feldman is pleased with the outcome of the investigation and stressed that the actor has “long been a vocal advocate against sexual harassment and abuse, and has maintained his innocence and now is vindicated.”

Feldman has been vocal about the apparent culture of sexual abuse and silence in Hollywood, a space he entered more than 30 years ago.

In October, he announced his plan to expose a ring of Hollywood pedophiles who allegedly abused him and the late Corey Haim in the 1980s. During an appearance on the Dr. Oz Show in November, he named director John Grissom as being one of the men who molested him, as well as youth club owner Alphy Hoffman, son of casting director Bobby Hoffman.

While the Santa Barbara Police Department did confirm audio tapes of a 1993 police interview in which Feldman named specific men he says molested him, police also say they cannot investigate his claims due to the expired statute of limitations.