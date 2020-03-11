Corey Feldman Accuses Charlie Sheen of Sexually Abusing Corey Haim in ‘(My) Truth’ Documentary

Update: Sheen vehemently denied the accusations against him, telling The Huffington Post, “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred.” He also stated he hopes people will take into consideration “what [Haim’s] mother Judy Haim has to say.” The initially published story continues below.

Corey Feldman recently debuted his controversial documentary, (My) Truth, in which he sheds light on allegations that he and his late friend Corey Haim suffered sexual abuse at the hands of some of some famous stars, even going so far as to accuse Charlie Sheen of sexually abusing Haim. According to Entertainment Weekly, Feldman claims that — before his death in 2010 — Haim, on more than one occasion, told him about an alleged encounter between the two, while they were filming the 1986 dramedy Lucas.

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman reportedly said in the documentary, through tears.

The Stand by Me actor continued: “He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.’”

This alleged incident would have taken place when Haim was 13 years old, and Sheen 19.

Feldman is not the only one in the film who echoes the allegations, as his ex-wife Susannah Sprague recounts Haim telling her the story as well. “He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy,” she said. “He told me that it was his co-star and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it.”

This is not the first time Sheen has been accused of sexually assaulting Haim, as former actor Dominick Brascia — who has also been accused of assaulting Haim — previously claimed that it was Sheen and not him who had a sexual encounter with Haim.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” Brascia was quoted as saying by the National Enquirer in 2017. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Brascia went on to allege that this was not the only time Haim and Sheen had a sexual encounter, saying, “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again. He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Sheen has vehemently denied the allegations, and sued both the National Enquirer and Brascia — among others — for defamation. He later issued a public statement to TMZ, saying, “In my nearly 35 years as a celebrated entertainer, I have been nothing shy of a forthright, noble and valiant courier of the truth.”

“Consistently admitting and owning a laundry list of shortcomings, wrongdoings, and indiscretions this traveler hath traveled — however, every man has a breaking point,” he added. “These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER.”

Notably, Haim’s mother has taken Sheen’s side, claiming that it was Brascia who abused her son, not the former Two and a Half Men star.