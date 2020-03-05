Corey Feldman Hints at Child Abuser’s Identity, Claims It’s a ‘Name That Everybody on the Planet Knows’

Tuesday morning, Corey Feldman appeared on The Wendy Williams Show to discuss his new documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. According to Page Six, a source revealed that the former child star arrived on set with a security detail and said that “his life has been threatened since working on his doc.” During the interview, he doesn’t mention anyone specifically but says that the person who abused him his definitely a household name.

“I am saying every name that affected… our lives and we have victims talking about their experiences,” Feldman said. “The one main name that everyone is waiting to hear… It is a name that everybody on the planet knows.”

Feldman’s response prompts several seconds of silence from Williams, to which he replies “You’re speechless. I’ve never seen you speechless. It’s scary. It’s very scary.”

“I’m frightened for you,” Williams replies. “You’ve only got you and [your wife] against the world.”

The documentary was funded by Feldman directly after he was unable to find a home for it on any streaming service. He’ll debut it on his website, coreyfeldman.net, on Monday.

Feldman first revealed the title of his documentary way back in October of 2018, stating that it will focus on his claims that he and close friend Corey Haim were sexually abused as child actors. He told Us Weekly at the time that the title “represents the truth I have been promising to tell and it also represents the truth of what happened.”

“[Haim] was physically raped, I was physically assaulted and as a result of those actions, and the fact that I had to carry that burden all those years, really it was a raping of not only our emotional lives but also our collective work and career as The Two Coreys,” he added, referring to the moniker he and Haim were given during the height of their fame in the 1980s.

In March of last year, Feldman also told Headline News that the revelations about Michael Jackson after the Leaving Neverland documentary meant that he could no longer defend the late King of Pop, who he’d previously considered “a friend” and “a big brother.”

“However, as you’re friends with this guy, all of a sudden you start to hear more and more accusations thrown around by various people,” Feldman continued. “It comes to a point where, as an advocate for victims, as an advocate for changing the statutes of limitations to make sure victims’ voices are heard, it becomes impossible for me to remain virtuous and not at least consider what’s being said and not listen to what the victims are saying.”