WATCH: Conrad Hilton Goes On Racist, Homophobic Rant While Being Arrested

Paris Hilton‘s younger brother Conrad was arrested over the weekend for violating his restraining order, and while being arrested, shouted “I’m Conrad motherf**king Hilton, don’t you forget it,” in addition to a slew of racist and homophobic slurs. You can view the expletive-filled video below.

The night in which 23-year-old Conrad was arrested, he showed up at the home of his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Daily Salomon, after having previously stolen her father’s Bentley.

While Conrad was being searched by an officer, he used a homophobic slur directed at the officer. Throughout the altercation, he also used the n-word, despite the video above bleeping it out.

Although Saloman was scared of what her ex might do, she revealed she’s ultimately concerned for his mental health.

“It can be scary, she revealed to TMZ. “Because I don’t think he’s well in the head right now, so I don’t know what a person can do when they are not mentally there.”

She added, “If he was mentally there, it would be OK but I don’t know where he is at in his head.”

In addition to being charged with violating the restraining order, Conrad was charged with grand theft auto, with bail being set at $60,000.

In a bizarre connection, the vehicle belongs to Rick Saloman, who became famous after starring in a sex tape with Paris Hilton in 2003.

Conrad’s ex took out the restraining order back in 2015 after the couple split, reportedly due to Conrad regularly showing up at Hunter’s mother’s house.

Hunter’s mother is actress E.G. Daily, who spoke to TMZ about the original altercations. “He was going through a hard time…so I didn’t want it to be a big deal, which is why sometimes I didn’t call the police,” Daily admitted. “I didn’t want to make it an ordeal because to me it’s just a matter of somebody’s just not doing well.”

Daily made it clear that she felt legal interference wouldn’t be the most beneficial, detailing, “Jail is not for people with something going on in their head…it’s not for somebody who needs help.”

This isn’t the only run-in Conrad’s had with the law, having previously been busted for smoking marijuana on a plane and being served with probation and community service. He violated the terms of that probation and went to jail for two months.

