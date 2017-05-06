MMA Star Conor McGregor Welcomes Son With Girlfriend

Conor McGregor has made quite a name for himself as being unmatched in the MMA world, but a challenger has emerged to prove that he’s not one-of-a-kind. The MMA champion and girlfriend Dee Devlin welcomed their baby, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., into the world Friday night, carrying on the burgeoning legacy of the McGregor name.

Conor’s father, Tony McGregor, announced the news.

“There’s great news for the McGregor’s and the Devlins,” Tony told Irish Mirror. “Baby Conor Jack McGregor was delivered last night at 8pm in the Coombe Hospital. He came in at eight pounds, 14 ounces. The whole family are absolutely delighted.”

McGregor has taken a brief sabbatical from fighting in preparation for fatherhood. His last bout took place last November where he Eddie Alvarez, which is also when he announced his girlfriend was expecting.

“I’m going to be a daddy early next year,” McGregor revealed to the Mirror. “I’m crapping my jocks! It’s going to mess with my head. I just want to have this baby and take some time.”

In addition to the excitement of an expanding family, this also means the potential for McGregor taking on Floyd Mayweather has increased.

UFC President Dana White told MMA Junkies about the fight, “Conor wants it, and Floyd wants it. I’ve said many times Conor has done a lot. He’s stepped up for big fights for this company, and for me and for (former UFC CEO) Lorenzo (Fertitta). I can’t deny him this fight. … Conor is having a baby any day now, and after Conor has his baby, Conor and I are going to meet in New York.”

Although now there are technically two Conor McGregors in the world, the MMA star wants to ensure his son is the only Conor McGregor Jr. out there, having already secured a verified Instagram account for the child that the family can use to document his growth and early experiences.

There are no posts as of yet, but you can follow that account at @conormcgregorjr.

