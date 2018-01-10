Watch Conor McGregor’s Shirtless Showdown With Richard Branson

Conor McGregor and Sir Richard Branson gave some earnest advice about making your dreams come true at the Pendulum Summit for business leaders in Dublin on Tuesday, but they also took their shirts off for a mock show-down on stage.

McGregor was onstage accepting a lifetime achievement award for his incredibly financial success as an athlete. Branson was up there with him, guiding the conversations and coaxing good answers out of McGregor. Not long into the talk, however, he began joking about getting the MMA stars shirt off as a “treat” for the ladies in the audience.

The banter and the business talk went on and on, until finally, Branson and the host insisted that McGregor lose the shirt before they’d hand over his award. The fighter didn’t look out of place — after all, he spends his career in an octagonal ring wearing more protective gear than clothes.

Not to be outdone, Branson pulled his shirt off as well. The multi-billionaire is one of the richest men in the United Kingdom, and he’s also in pretty good shape for a 67-year-old.

That’s when the two squared up for a few mock punches and a classic chin-to-chin pose, like the promo for any great pay-per-view fight.

The biggest achievement McGregor was celebrated for was his bout with Floyd Mayweather, for which he was received a huge pay-day. While he ultimately lost the fight, McGregor spoke about the importance of believing in yourself and investing in your skills.