Conor McGregor Arrested for Robbery in Miami Beach

Conor McGregor has been arrested in Miami Beach, Florida.

TMZ reports that the UFC fighter is accused of forcibly taking a fan’s phone and destroying it while outside of the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

McGregor has been arrested and booked for robbery/strong-arm and criminal mischief over $1,000. A mugshot was taken during the booking process..

The incident allegedly occurred at 5 a.m. local time. The fan allegedly was trying to take a photo of the famed fighter when McGregor confronted him. He is said to have slapped the fan’s phone out of his fans and to the ground.

McGregor, who famously boxed Floyd Mayweather in August 2017, allegedly did not stop there. He is accused of then stomping of the device until it became severely damaged. The Miami Herald then reports that McGregor picked up the smashed phone and took it with him.

TMZ alleges that the pair were posted leaving the nightclub LIV when the incident occurred. LIV is located inside Fontainebleau and closes at 5 a.m.

McGregor’s exact business in the Miami Beach area is unclear, but he and his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, were in the South Florida area in recent days with their and their 1-year-old son, Conor Jr.

No other exact details of the incident have been released as of press time.

These are just the latest in a long line of violent incidents involving the acclaimed mixed martial artist. He was infamously involved in after-match brawls with referee Marc Goddard at Bellator 187 and with Abubakar Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

This latest arrest comes just days after the 30-year-old Ireland native completed probation for his infamous dolly attack on several of his fellow fighters at the media day for UFC 223. In that incident, McGregor went after several men in a bus while in a rage. He hurled a metal dolly into the side of the bus, shattering a window and injuring fighters Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa.

As part of punishment for that crime, McGregor was forced to participate in five days of community service and attend an anger management class.

McGregor has not issued a statement on the arrest as of press time.