Conchata Ferrell Dead: Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to 'Mr. Deeds' Co-Star

Conchata Ferrell is being remembered as a "great lady" who will be "missed terribly" by Adam Sandler, who worked with the beloved Two and a Half Men actress on the 2002 film Mr. Deeds prior to her death Monday at the age of 77. Shortly after news broke that Ferrell, who was best known for her role as Berta on the CBS comedy, had passed away as the result of complications she experienced following a cardiac arrest, Sandler took to Twitter to share his condolences to her family.

Praising her character and expressing how much she will be missed, Sandler included a photo of Ferrell as Jan in Mr. Deeds. Ferrell passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family and friends, reported Deadline Tuesday, after a year filled with health issues, including a kidney infection in December 2019 and a heart attack earlier this year.

RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020

Ferrell has been open about her health problems, telling TMZ in February she had been hospitalized in December while vacationing in Charleston, West Virginia after coming down with a kidney infection that put her in the intensive care unit for several weeks before she was able to return home in January, where she regained the ability to walk. In May, Ferrell took another bad turn, when she suffered a 10-minute cardiac arrest, husband Arnie Anderson said at the time. Four weeks in the ICU led to Ferrell being able to transfer to a long-term care facility, where she was put on a respiratory unit and dialysis.

In the wake of Ferrell's death, her former Two and a Half Men co-stars have been paying tribute to the warm and genuine Ferrell. Jon Cryer shared on Twitter after her passing, "She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many." Charlie Sheen added on his own social media that Ferrell was an "absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend," and someone whose death had been a "shocking and painful loss." One of the series’ co-creators, Lee Aronsohn, shared a sweet photo from the set, sending love to Ferrell's husband, whom he noted was "always" by her side.