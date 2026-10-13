Comedy Actress Reveals ‘Full Medical Crisis’

Jackie Tohn arrived at Maria Menounos’ podcast studio expecting to record an interview. Instead, the Nobody Wants This star found herself unable to get out of her car because of severe back pain.

Tohn, 46, recalled the frightening experience during an appearance on Menounos’ Heal Squad podcast, sharing how the host and her team helped her when she was struggling to move.

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A few months before the interview, Tohn’s back had started bothering her, but she was still able to drive. As she made her way to the studio, however, the pain became increasingly intense.

“My back was like going out a little, but I could still drive here. I could get here. And then as I was driving, it was tweaking worse,” she said.

Tohn had already had her hair and makeup done by a friend and did not want to cancel. But by the time she arrived, she was in too much pain to leave her vehicle.

“I was, like, in more and more pain, and then I started panicking, and then by the time I got here, I couldn’t get out of the car,” she recalled.

Although she had never met Menounos or the podcast team before, they came outside to assist her.

“Everyone’s just like helping me out of my car. I’m hysterical crying,” Tohn said.

Rather than push ahead with the interview, the team focused on helping her feel better. Tohn spent hours at the studio, where she was offered food and wellness treatments, including time in a red light bed.

“I was just like in a full medical crisis,” she said.

Menounos also contacted a physical therapist who spoke with Tohn over the phone and suggested movements to help ease the pain. Tohn said the advice brought her relief after days of discomfort.

She recalled being instructed to bend her knee on a stool and stretch a muscle while applying pressure to another area.

“It was the first time I’d felt relief in however many days,” she said.

Menounos remembered how quickly Tohn’s condition appeared to improve.

“You went from not being able to get up, to walking and you’re like, ‘You guys are witches,’ ” she said.

Tohn recalled trying to reassure the team that she could still record the interview, but Menounos insisted her well-being came first.

“I’m good enough to do it,” Tohn remembered telling her.

Menounos responded, “Stop, we’re not doing it today.”

“We are making you feel better,” she said, leaving Tohn emotional as she remembered the kindness.

“Oh, I could cry,” Tohn added.