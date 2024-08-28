Comedic Actor Found Dead in Ireland: Investigation Underway Into Alan Carter's Death

Police are investigating the sudden death of actor Alan "Ali" Carter. Carter, best known for his role as local DJ Scorpio Lyons on the RTE comedy series Hardy Bucks, was found unresponsive in a property on the old Castlebar Road in Westport, Co. Mayo, Ireland on the morning of Monday, Aug. 26.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon, per RTE, that officers "were alerted to the discovery of a body of man in a house in Westport, Co. Mayo yesterday, Monday, 26th August 2024 at approximately 6am." The identity of the deceased was not immediately available, though he was later identified as Carter, who was in his 30s. Further information, including Carter's cause of death, are unclear at this time, but the Irish Mirror reported that foul play is not suspected at this time. The Garda spokesperson said Carter's body was transported from the home to Mayo General Hospital in Castlebar, "where a post-mortem will take place, which will determine the course of the investigation."

Carter was a comedic actor known for his starring role in Hardy Bucks. The Irish comedy series, filmed in Carter's native Swinford in Mayo, centers around a group of twentysomething slacker guys from a small Irish town. Carter starred in the mockumentary as "Scorpio" Lyons, a local DJ and head of the Almera Bois, across 10 episodes from 2010 through 2011, per IMDb. Hardy Bucks premiered in 2008 and also stars Martin Maloney, Owen Colgan, Peter Cassidy, and Tom Kilgallon. The show began as a web series before winning RTE's Storylands competition in 2009. It was later picked up by the national broadcaster for four seasons and a Christmas Special, which aired in 2010. The series also spawned a movie, The Hardy Bucks Movie, which was released in 2013.

Outside of acting, Carter was also a member Swinford Football Club, which paid tribute to him in a Facebook post, which read: "Ali will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Ali and the Carter family are a massive part of our club and we offer our deepest condolences to his partner Lorraine, daughter Aleisha, parents Geraldine and John, brothers Kevin and Gordon and all his extended family as well as all his former teammates and many many friends. May Ali Rest in Peace."

One of Carter's former classmates wrote on a condolences page, "I am heartbroken to learn of Ali passing. I have good memories of him during our school days. He was always smiling and had a great sense of wit. His energy was so bright, you knew when he was in the room."

Carter will be laid to rest in a funeral service at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Swinford on Friday, Aug. 30, with a burial afterwards in Kilconduff Cemetery in Swinford, Co Mayo, according to a death notice on RIP.ie. He is survived by his partner Lorraine; daughter Aleisha; parents Geraldine and John; and brothers Kevin and Gordon.